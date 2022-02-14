VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.54 million and approximately $102,060.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,463,627 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

