Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 135.96 ($1.84) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.