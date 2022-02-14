Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 135.96 ($1.84) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
