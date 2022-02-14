VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Down 2.4%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 72,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 131,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Aegis cut their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

