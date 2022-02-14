Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $521,750.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG remained flat at $$20.79 during trading on Monday. 4,985,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

