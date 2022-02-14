Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.74. 1,768,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,424. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

