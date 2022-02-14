Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $160.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

