VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of VPCB opened at $9.79 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.
