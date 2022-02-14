VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VPCB opened at $9.79 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

