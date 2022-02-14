Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 86681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$39.18 million and a PE ratio of -20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.