Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 86681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$39.18 million and a PE ratio of -20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
See Also
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.