Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.70. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $826.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

