Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 737153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$253.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

