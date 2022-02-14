Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $87.84 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $87.84 million and $10.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00189744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00445599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

