Warp Finance Price Hits $262.55 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $262.55 or 0.00603760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $189,581.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

