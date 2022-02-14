Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.32. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.23. 320,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,963. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

