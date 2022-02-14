WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $283.40 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. WazirX has a total market cap of $283.40 million and $10.46 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.80 or 0.06870550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.71 or 0.99951962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006264 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.