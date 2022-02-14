Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Weber updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34. Weber has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weber by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weber by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weber
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
