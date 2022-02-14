Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.82

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 5546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

WEBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

