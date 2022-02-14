Webflix Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,094.94 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $170,094.94 and approximately $29.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

