Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

TXRH stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.