Wedbush Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -282.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

