Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON: TATE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2022 – Tate & Lyle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Tate & Lyle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 935 ($12.64) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2022 – Tate & Lyle is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.58) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.49) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 935 ($12.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TATE traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 744.40 ($10.07). 5,492,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 687.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Tate & Lyle plc has a 52 week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

