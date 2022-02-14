WeOwn (CHX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $145,889.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

