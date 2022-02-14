WeOwn (CHX) One Day Volume Tops $145,889.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $145,889.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

