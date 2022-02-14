West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-5.360-$-3.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.26 billion-$9.58 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

