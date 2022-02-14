Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 985,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. 7,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.