Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

