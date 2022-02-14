Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.82. 154,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

