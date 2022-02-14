WHALE Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00016361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $51.92 million and $795,887.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

