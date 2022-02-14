Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.000-$29.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.08 billion-$23.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.62. 569,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

