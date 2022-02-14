Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.45

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 400929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,640 shares of company stock worth $535,232.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

