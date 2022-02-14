WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $409.43 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $409.43 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001329 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

