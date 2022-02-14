Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
