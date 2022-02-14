William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

