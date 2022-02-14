William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $91.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.