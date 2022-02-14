William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.16.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

