William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE MEC opened at $10.29 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.