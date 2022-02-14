William Blair Weighs in on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.