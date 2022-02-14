William R. Sperry Sells 10,000 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.73. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.