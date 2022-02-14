Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WMB stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.