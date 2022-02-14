Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC) Trading Down 11.2%

Wilson Bank Holding Company (OTCMKTS:WBHC) shares fell 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66.
Wilson Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBHC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilson Bank (WBHC)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Wilson Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilson Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.