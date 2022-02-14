Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $9.87 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $22.89 million and $18.77 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.87 or 0.00022726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,302 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

