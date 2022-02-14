Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $558.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 561.40 ($7.59), with a volume of 69089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.73).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.10) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Wise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.19.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.