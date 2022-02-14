Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $558.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 561.40 ($7.59), with a volume of 69089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.73).
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.10) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.19.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.