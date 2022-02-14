Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.

Woodward stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $115.58. 15,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,814. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

