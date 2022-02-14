World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.25% of World Fuel Services worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.