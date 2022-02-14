WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $74,290.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00016477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.94 or 0.06897204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,656.00 or 1.00106430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006305 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.