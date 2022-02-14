Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.77 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $32.06 or 0.00075266 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $53.77 million and $2.34 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars.

