WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.28

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 3400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $804.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

