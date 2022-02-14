Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:WH opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

