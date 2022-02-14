Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 400 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,746. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
