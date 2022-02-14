Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $66.40. 4,491,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,508. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

