Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.30.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,927 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101,641 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,079,514,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,151 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

